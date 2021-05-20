Crusaders confirm appeal has been lodged with Irish FA

The Crues had goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey dismissed during the penalty shootout after he was deemed to have encroached from his line three times before the spot kick was taken.

The club have now lodged a protest with the IFA with regards to Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game, claiming “multiple breaches”.

Laws 10 and 14 deal with the penalty kicks and the Seaview club believe the laws and rules of the game were not applied correctly in the shootout.

Crusaders keeper Jonathan Tuffey is sent off during a penalty shootout in the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“Following legal advice Crusaders FC confirm that an Official Protest has been lodged with the IFA Challenge Cup Committee in relation to the above fixture in accordance with Rule 18 of the competition,” the statement read.

“In order to minimise disruption to the competition and given the extremely tight timelines, the details of the protest have been shared with the IFA verbally and a copy of the documentation has been forwarded also by email.

“The protest details multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game.”

The IFA said referee Shane Andrews had made the correct decision.

At present plans are still in place for tomorrow night’s final to proceed as planned but this could change depending on when the protest will be heard and ruled upon.

The Irish FA have been contacted for a comment.