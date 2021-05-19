'Paint the town red' call after Larne FC's win
A community group has urged residents to 'paint the town red' following Larne FC's semi-final victory on Tuesday.
They will play Linfield in Friday’s showpiece, with to 1,000 fans allowed to attend the final.
Commenting on the win, Larne Renovation Generation said: "Brilliant performance by Larne Football Club to get into the Irish cup final on Friday.
"LRG is calling on business owners and community groups from Carnlough to Islandmagee and everywhere in between to paint the town red!"
It follows the group's unveiling last week of a 'topiary footballer', sporting a Larne FC shirt, near the flyover at Bridge Street.
The piece was funded by the Larne FC's 'Brighter Futures' scheme and supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who assisted LRG with cleaning up the flowerbeds and installing the topiary.
