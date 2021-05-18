Pictures from Larne FC’s dramatic Irish Cup semi-final victory
Larne are through to Friday’s Irish Cup final following high drama in this afternoon’s match with Crusaders.
The Inver side won today’s first semi-final 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out which saw Crusaders’ goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey dismissed after picking up two yellow cards as the officials deemed he had come off his line three times.
Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend Friday’s final, but in the meantime we hope Larne fans enjoy our round-up of some of the action from Mourneview Park.
