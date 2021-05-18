We're in the final! Larne players celebrate after their victory in the Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pictures from Larne FC’s dramatic Irish Cup semi-final victory

Larne are through to Friday’s Irish Cup final following high drama in this afternoon’s match with Crusaders.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 8:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 8:40 pm

The Inver side won today’s first semi-final 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out which saw Crusaders’ goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey dismissed after picking up two yellow cards as the officials deemed he had come off his line three times.

Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend Friday’s final, but in the meantime we hope Larne fans enjoy our round-up of some of the action from Mourneview Park.

1.

Crusaders' Philip Lowry and Larne's Tomas Cosgrove during this evening's game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

2.

Larne's Jeff Hughes after the semi-final against Crusaders. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

3.

Crusaders keeper Jonathan Tuffey is sent off after receiving two yellow cards during a penalty shootout n the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

4.

We've done it! Larne players celebrate their victory at Mourneview Park against Crusaders. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

