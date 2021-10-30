According to the Met Office today (Saturday) will be the better of the two days.

It is forecast to be mainly dry with sunny spells today, with heavy rain arriving overnight.

There will be a chilly start to the day with a few mist patches but these will clear throughout the morning.

Otherwise it will be a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells. A few scattered showers will develop, mainly in the west of Northern Ireland. The maximum temperature will be 12C.

Any showers will disappear, bringing a dry start to the night with clear spells. However, heavy rain is due to spread northeast across all parts later accompanied by strong south-easterly winds and coastal gales. The minimum temperature will be 3C.

Sunday will see heavy rain and strong winds which will soon ease in the morning. Brighter conditions will follow with a few heavy showers developing. The maximum temperature will be 11C.

The outlook for the beginning of next week is rather windy on Monday with showers, mainly in the northwest. There will be bright spells and scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday and feeling rather cold.