Halloween fun for all ages at Carnfunnock Country Park

The family-friendly afternoon of free entertainment will run from 2-6pm on Saturday, October 30.

Visitors can go north of the walled garden and enter the Maze of Enchantment, enjoy a magical circus show courtesy of Northern Ireland’s greatest showman Peter Corry, listen to spooky stories, or create their own piece of Halloween art.

A fancy dress competition will be held at 4.45pm in the Walled Garden, open to all ages. Families can also bring their Jack O’Lantern to the Walled Garden, where the best lantern will win a prize.

The showpiece of the day will be the lighting of a spectacular fire sculpture.

The showpiece of the day will be the lighting of a spectacular fire sculpture at 5:40pm, created by outdoor arts company, Walk the Plank.

There will also be reptiles and owls on display, with lots of live music to get mini monsters mashing.

It will be an outdoor event so dress accordingly. Those who choose to walk into the park from Drains Bay Car Park are advised to use the path and bring a torch, as it may be getting dark from 6pm.

pm.

Visitors can listen to spooky stories.

Changing Places facilities are available at this event.

Transport

Meanwhile, a free park and ride bus service sponsored by Translink and Caterpillar will operate from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road to the park.

Buses will run regularly from 1.30pm -7pm.

The best lantern will win a prize.

Another bus will be in operation from Larne Bus Depot at 1.30pm, 2.30pm, and 3.30pm. The last bus for this service will leave the park at 7pm

Parking

Visitors will need a special ticket if they want to park in Carnfunnock Country Park for the event. Vehicles will not be able to access to the park without this ticket; the cost is £5 limited to one per household.

Car parking tickets for Halloween at Carnfunnock will be available from Larne Smiley Buildings, Victoria Road, Larne; for more information, contact 0300 124 5000 and select option two.