Tribute paid to ‘lifelong’ Larne supporter

Alan Girvin. (Pic Larne FC).

Mr Girvin passed away peacefully at hospital on November 25. He was the dearly loved husband of Valerie and loving dad to Denver, Steven and Pauline, grandad to Andrew, Lewis, Jake, Conall and Ben and also great-grandad to Elliott and Bear.

Alan, a lifelong supporter of Larne Football Club, showed his commitment to the club in a variety of ways. He was Life Member of the club and also served as a board member.

In more recent years, Alan served as the club’s groundsman at Inver Park, putting in numerous hours to prepare the stadium for matchdays.

A popular figure, known to a variety of generation of fans, he will be sorely missed not only at matchdays, but throughout the week.

Chairman Gareth Clements led the condolences, stating: “We knew Alan had been battling illness in recent days, but his passing has come as a shock to us all.

“He was a tireless worker for the club, and has been for a number of years. As a fan he simply would never have missed, whether that be at at Inver Park or across the country. If Larne were playing, he was there.

“One of his family members described Inver Park as his second home and we felt the benefit of that.

“There was barely a day went by when Alan wouldn’t have been at Inver Park, tending to what needed done. Quietly working away in the background.

“When the grass pitch was in use at Inver he put in countless hours to keep it playable, while the installation of the new artificial surface changed his work he took great pride in making sure it was in tiptop condition.

“The recent County Antrim Shield success and European qualification brought him great joy and, we hope, repaid the devotion he showed to the club over a number of decades.”

Players took part in a minute’s silence ahead of training today (Friday) to pay tribute to Mr Girvin.

A service of thanksgiving for Alan’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 30 at 11am in First Larne Presbyterian Church. Funeral afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

