Kilwaughter’s £20k boost for Larne FC’s Brighter Futures community programme

The additional funding will enable a wider number of groups and community projects to avail of assistance from the scheme that has already benefited dozens of initiatives.

Grants of up to £500 for projects are available across four categories: Sport and Recreation, Business Enterprise, Education and Training and Community Needs.

Gary Wilmot, CEO, Kilwaughter Minerals, said:“At Kilwaughter Minerals, our local communities are exceptionally important to us and supporting social causes has been central to our ethos since the foundation of our business.

“We have been energised by the efforts of the Brighter Futures charity which are really effecting positive change in the town and surrounding areas.

“It is something we are proud to be a part of and we look forward to supporting a range of worthy projects through the grant scheme over the coming months and years.”

Kilwaughter Minerals was awarded the ‘Stakeholder of the Year’ title at the Social Enterprise NI Awards for its contribution in delivering significant social impact across the borough and beyond.

Thanking the company for its support, Sandara Kelso-Robb MBE, strategic advisor, Brighter Futures Fund, said: “The fund has proven tremendously popular since it was first launched at the beginning of 2020, and simply wouldn’t be possible without the support of corporate partners such as Kilwaughter.

“The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted just how important schemes such as these are and we have been delighted to support dozens of initiatives throughout the course of the fund, from enabling education programmes or supporting future sports stars, to giving a financial boost to social enterprises.”

