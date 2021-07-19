Roddensvale teacher Jenny Kitson at the beginning of her 'mile a day' in June challenge (left) and after completing the fundraiser.

Larne woman Jenny Kitson took on the physical feat despite suffering torn ligaments following a road traffic collision in April.

The incident left Miss Kitson requiring surgery and a leg brace, as well as the use of crutches.

But the Junior School teacher, who last June ran 100 miles to raise money for Roddensvale, was determined to ‘hobble’ her way to her target.

Roddensvale teacher Jenny Kitson, pictured with brother Joel, used the school's hydrotherapy pool to aid her recovery.

Miss Kitson said: “I started the June walking fundraiser on crutches, with my arm in a cast and really struggling to walk a mile. By the end of the month, my cast was off and I felt stronger, quicker and more confident on my feet. I also managed to ditch the crutches and I am now walking with only a knee brace!

"More importantly, through very generous donations I raised a total of £1,100 for my wonderful school. Roddensvale has really kindly been letting me use our hydropool, which is really helping my recovery.”

The funds are more important than ever, with the rapidly expanding school due to have its highest ever intake for September.