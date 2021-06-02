Roddensvale teacher Jenny Kitson.

Jenny Kitson will be taking on the physical feat throughout the month of June - despite suffering torn ligaments following a road traffic collision in April.

The incident left Miss Kitson requiring surgery and a leg brace, as well as the use of crutches.

But the Junior School teacher, who last June ran 100 miles to raise money for Roddensvale, remains determined to 'hobble' her way to her target.

Jenny Kitson with her brother, Joel.

"Last year when the school was closed down due to coronavirus, we didn't gave our usual funds coming in from things like Summer Fete," said Miss Kitson, who is from Larne.

She was joined by colleague Stephen Grant, PE coordinator at Roddensvale.

Their efforts generated over £3000 for the Larne school, which caters for pupils with learning difficulties.

A teacher at Roddensvale since 2016, the school is doubly close to Miss Kitson's heart with her brother, Joel, being a past pupil.

"Joel came on leaps and bounds when he started there, so I just wanted to do something else in support of the school," Miss Kitson added.

The challenge will also play a key role in her rehabilitation from her injuries. "I was on the long list for wrestling in the Commonwealth Games, but I've about 18 months of recovery ahead of me so unfortunately that won't be happening now," she added. "But it's important to keep moving.

"Mr Grant will be also be doing a half marathon to raise funds."

The mile a day challenge has already raised double its £250 target.