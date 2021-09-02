Larne Foodbank boosted by donation of 2,900 meals by customers at Redlands store

The initiative was part of Asda’s Fight Hunger Create Change partnership with charities, FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Last year, foodbanks in the Trussell Trust network provided 2.5 million emergency food parcels with almost a million of these for children.

Catherine McCallion, community champion at the retailer’s Redlands store, said: “We honestly can’t thank the local community enough for being so unbelievably generous with their food bank donations - because of this we usually fill at least two or three trolleys per week, which go towards those in our community who need our help and support.

Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne community champion.

“It’s amazing to see such a joint community spirit with so many of us coming together to help where we can.”

Zoe Pate, senior food partnerships manager at the Trussell Trust, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of Asda customers and are incredibly grateful for their support during the food drive.

“Thanks to their generous donations, food banks in our network have been able to continue to provide emergency food and additional support to people unable to afford the essentials. Asda’s support has also allowed us to keep working together towards achieving our goal of a hunger-free future.”

Through the £25 million donation Asda has made to its charity partners over the past 3 years, £5.7 million has been granted to foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network to provide services such as finance and debt advice.

