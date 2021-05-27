Fourfold rise in cash donations to grateful Larne Foodbank

The service, which also helped to support twice as many children as the previous year, says it is indebited to the community.

A statement from Larne Foodbank read: “The pandemic has created mayhem for more than a year. Businesses closed, jobs were furloughed (in some cases lost), travel was restricted, loved ones could not meet, holidays were abandoned and life has been anything but normal. The people of Larne anticipated that the numbers of those in need would increase through the duration of the pandemic and they greatly increased their generosity to the Foodbank. Donations of cash grew fourfold in the past year. Thank you to a bighearted town.

“Pre-Covid, the Foodbank dealt with cases such as domestic violence leading to a partner in a relationship having to suddenly leave home, perhaps with children. Jobs with zero hours contracts provided uncertainty about the level of income and made planning and controlling expenditure complex. Being unable to afford proper meals for children because of low income was a horrible predicament for some families.

“For these and a host of other issues some people could not manage to feed their family. Such problems did not disappear with Covid. Covid added complexity to the situation and demand for the services of the Foodbank increased during the pandemic.

“Can you imagine the indignity of having to seek help when you cannot provide food for your family? Larne Foodbank offers a sympathetic reception to clients to ease this predicament and offers those who wish the opportunity to tell their stories. The Foodbank provides food and refers clients to other agencies with the relevant skills and knowledge to provide specialist help. Christians Against Poverty, Advice NI, St Vincent de Paul, Women’s Aid and the Salvation Army are among the agencies with which the Foodbank connects.”

The charity, part of the Trussell Trust network, went on to explains it provides long-life food together with vouchers for bread, meat, fruit and vegetables to see the family or individual through a crisis. In addition a range of toiletries is provided.

“This service is only possible because the people of Larne are kind hearted and generous. In the past year donations of 22,802 kilograms of food and toiletries were made to the Foodbank. That is 22 tonnes or the equivalent weight of 38 Mini Minors. Thank you to all those individuals, schools, churches and firms who have provided this bounty of food and toiletries. The Foodbank has also been blessed in receiving many cash donations which enable it to fund the vouchers for fresh food and to cover the costs of running the organisation.

“In the past year this marvellous effort from the public enabled the Foodbank to support 2,086 individuals who were in crisis. This figure included 890 children – twice as many as were supported in the previous year.

“Larne Foodbank could not provide the service to those in need without the support of the public. Thank you for your continuing generosity to help the Foodbank combat hunger in Larne and surrounding districts. Over two thousand individuals appreciate your kindness and thoughtfulness.”

