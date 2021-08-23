Jimmy Mayberry memorial paddle raises funds for Meningitis Research

After having to cancel last year’s event, the group, representatives from all four companies within 1st (NI)Battalion Army Cadet Force (ACF) recently staged the third annual paddle in memory of Jimmy, a former Cadet Administer Assistant with the Battalion, who sadly passed away from meningitis on February 2, 2018.

Jimmy Mayberry dedicated much of his life to the organisation and found his passion for canoeing and kayaking as a cadet and in turn as his role of an instructor, he passed on that passion for the water, to hundreds of other cadets.

Shortly after Jimmy’s retirement, he had discussed getting some of the adult instructors out for a paddle.

Army Cadet Force Instructors and friends before taking to the water at Portglenone Marina

Sadly this was never to happen in his time, however this charity trip is now held annually in his memory.

The group of 10 adults and one dog took part in this year’s 8.5 mile paddle from Portglenone Marina to Movangher Canal.

There were a mixture of experienced canoeists and some first timers who quickly found their “sea legs”.

It also proved to be a great chance to meet up with each other again so there was plenty of chatter as the group enjoyed the picturesque views and wildlife along the River Bann.

The late Jimmy Mayberry

Along the route they had to negotiate the lock gates at Portna which was a new experience for some of the staff.

Once they reached the Movanagher Campsite and food eaten, stories were exchanged around the campfire and the evening was finished off by a toast to a much-missed colleague.

The adults’ voluntary contributions will be going to Meningitis Research with the final total to be confirmed.

The paddle organisers would like to thank all who helped to organise and take part, the 1st Bn ACF and Ballymena Sea Cadets for the loan of canoes and equipment and Waterways Ireland for the use of the campsite.

Going through Portna lockgate