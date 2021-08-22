Christmas markets planned for Larne, Carrick and Ballymena

Markets had been planned by the borough council last year but had to be cancelled at short notice due to Covid restrictions.

The council has listed Christmas markets as one of its “key priorities” for town centre recovery and have been approved as part of the authority’s Town Centre Action Plans.

At a meeting of the council’s Borough Growth Committee on Monday, councillors were told of “particularly high demand” for the services of a management company by councils planning to run markets to support town centre economic recovery.

In Mid and East Antrim, markets are being planned for Broadway in Larne, on November 26 and 27; Market Place in Carrickfergus, on December 3 and 4 and Greenvale Street in Ballymena, from December 9 until 12 inclusive.

Funding is to be provided for a further four markets by Ballymena Business Improvement District from December 16 until 19.

Meanwhile, monthly artisan markets are being held in Carrickfergus town centre.

Knockagh DUP Councillor Peter Johnston said: “The market in Carrick has been a huge success. Footfall numbers have been fantastic.

“I have been speaking to other businesses in the town centre. They have got a really good turn out of these markets, particularly the eateries.”

Cllr Johnston asked about a “contingency” for bad weather.

He was advised that Carrick’s Civic Centre may be an option.

He then joked: “I think we can plan many things but that is beyond our control.”

