Suspected drugs seized after house searched in Larne
Police recovered quantities of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs during the search of a house in Larne over the weekend.
Detailing the operation in a post on social media today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers conducted a successful house search in the Larne area regarding the supply of controlled drugs.
“A number of items were seized from the property, including suspected Class A and B controlled drugs. Enquiries are continuing.
“If you have any information about drugs in our community, or any crime, call us on 101. If you would rather not call us, but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
