Kilwaughter Minerals appoints David Grace as new sales director

David Grace joins the company having previously worked at director level for a leading company in the construction industry.

He will have responsibility for leading the sales and technical sales functions across Kilwaughter’s portfolio of brands including K Rend, K Systems and Kilwaughter Lime.

David commented: “I’m looking forward to meeting our customers and getting closer to the market segments.

Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd Chief Executive Gary Wilmot, left, welcomes David Grace to the Co Antrim-based quarry and mineral processor as its new Sales Director.

“The construction sector particularly has had some recent challenges, however I’m confident that the team and the innovative solutions from Kilwaughter’s R&D department will continue to drive us forward and bring opportunities both for our customers and the company.”

Gary Wilmot, chief executive, Kilwaughter Minerals added: “It is a pleasure to welcome David to the management board as we experience a period of sustained growth.

“With a wealth of experience in the construction industry, David has worked on specification led sales, with specialist contractors and the building materials merchant and distribution network.

“His proven track record of success in delivering revenue and margin growth and a passion for developing high performing teams makes David an exceptional addition to the Kilwaughter team.”

David’s appointment follows recent changes to Kilwaughter’s company structure with the creation of a new Business Development function led by Caroline Rowley, who has also joined the management board.

The Business Development team has been established with a clear and ambitious strategic focus to drive product and market development through sectoral knowledge and continual innovation.

