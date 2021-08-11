Police probing possible link between break-ins at Whitehead, Gleno and Larne

The PSNI received a report on Monday (August 9) that two generators, a strimmer, and a lawnmower had been stolen from an address at Port Davey Road.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said “It’s believed that the items were taken at some stage between 11pm on Sunday 8th August, and 8.30am yesterday (Monday). Damage was also caused to a security light.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are investigating a possible link with two other reported incidents.”

Shortly before 4.25am on Monday, a report was received of an attempted break-in at a property at Mounthill Crescent in Larne.

DI Lenaghan added: “Two people dressed in black were seen trying to gain entry to a shed, but made off empty-handed when disturbed by the occupant.

“Just over four hours later, it was reported that fencing to the rear of a house at Gleno village in Larne had been cut. The occupant believed that entry had been gained to stables at the property, but nothing was damaged or taken.”

DI Lenaghan said that enquiries into all three incidents were ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who witnessed any suspicious activity, to call 101, quoting reference number 368 of 09/08/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

--

Click here to read: Larne fly-tipping culprit sought by Mid and East Antrim Council enforcement team

--