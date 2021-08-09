Larne fly-tipping culprit sought by Mid and East Antrim Council enforcement team

The items consist of a” large pile” of black bags containing what appears to be kitchen waste.

It was discovered by one of Larne’s volunteer Eco Rangers during a weekend litter pick.

Commenting on the incident, Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly who is a member of the council’s Climate Change Working Group, said: “I have asked the council environmental health enforcement team to investigate this illegal rubbish dump to try to find clues as to who is responsible. Fly-tipping is a crime that pollutes our environment and blights our countryside.

Fly tipping at Old Ballymena Road

“It’s disgusting that someone thinks it’s ok to dump their waste in this area. I hope that in this case the culprit can be found and prosecuted.

“It would be great to identify the person who did this. If anyone has any information about this, they should contact the council environmental health enforcement team.”

In May, lamb carcasses concealed in a sack were discovered by the roadside at Brustin Brae Road outside Larne with their ears removed to prevent identification of ownership. The incident was reported to DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) for investigation. Click here

The council encourages anyone who witnesses a fly-tipping incident to use its reportable app.

Last month, the council’s director of Operations Philip Thompson told the Direct Services Commitee that extra refuse vehicles had been required during the pandemic,

A report to be presented to councillors on Tuesday evening noted that 18,572 tonnes of household waste were collected in Mid and East Antrim between January and March, of which 46.7 per cent was sent for recycling. A quantity of 124kg was generated per household in the borough.

Glass was the most recycled solid material at 62.6 per cent followed by paper and card, 44.3 per cent, metals, 35.7 per cent, plastic, 20.5 per cent.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

