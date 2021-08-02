Coastguard called following report of paddleboarders in difficulty
Portmuck Coastguard team were called yesterday evening (Sunday) following reports that four paddle boarders were in difficulty off Whitehead.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:21 am
In a statement on their Facebook page, the Coastguard team said: "Upon arrival the four people had made their own way ashore. Safety advice was given about the importance of wearing a life jacket and wet suits; this was a false alarm with good intent."
Last month, Portmuck Coastuard urged paddleboarders and kayakers to avoid Muck Island due to treacherous currents at the north and south ends.
Meanwhile, in June, sea swimmers were urged to make the Coastguard aware of their intentions after members of the Portmuck team were tasked to Brownsbay - read more here.