Advice issued to swimmers after Portmuck Coastguard tasked to Brownsbay
Sea swimmers are being urged to make the Coastguard aware of their intentions after members of Portmuck Coastguard were tasked to the Brownsbay area this morning (Tuesday) after bags of clothes were found unattended.
Detailing the incident, a spokesperson Coastguard spokesperson said: “Portmuck Coastguard rescue team were paged this morning to Brownsbay. A local dog walker had came across two bags of clothes on the beach and became concerned as no swimmers were to be seen in the area.
“Shortly after we arrived, the person responsible for the bags returned and explained that they had left the bags and went for a walk to Skernaghan Point before going for a swim. Thankfully, this turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.
“If you are planning to swim in a remote, or quiet area, we recommend having someone on shore to watch over you and your belongings. Alternatively, you can ring Belfast Coastguard to inform them of your intentions.”
