Mobile vaccination team in Larne for club’s historic European game at Inver Park

The Inver Park club hosts Bala Town from Wales in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League (kick-off 7.30pm)

The vaccination team will be at nearby St. Cedma’s Parish Hall on Church Road from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

In a statement, the Northern Health Trust explained: “With the rise in the Delta variant, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

St Cedma's Church, Larne. Image by Google

“The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any Northern Ireland residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

“There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID for example: passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill. They will also need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

“Further visits are being planned across the Trust. Locations and dates will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.

“Alternatively, anyone still to be vaccinated can ‘walk-in’ to the mass vaccination centre in Ballymena from 9am – 5pm or book ahead at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.”

