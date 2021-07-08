Europa Conference: Historic win for Larne as Glentoran fight back and Coleraine dig in

Jamie McDonagh celebrates his equaliser for Glentoran

Larne, making their first ever appearance in European competition, recorded a 1-0 win at Bala Town thanks to David McDaid's early goal.

Glentoran fought back from a goal down at home to The New Saints to secure a draw thanks to Jamie McDonagh's late strike.

And ten-man Coleraine held on for a narrow 2-1 defeat in Sarajevo after Lyndon Kane had been sent off for deliberate hand ball.

Larne's David McDaid celebrates his goal with Lee Lynch

Brandao slotted home his second spot kick on the night after Ben Doherty had given the Bannsiders an early lead.

Larne beat Bala Town 1-0 in Oswestry, where an early goal from McDaid was enough to give the Northern Irish side a slender advantage in the first leg.

He pounced with only two minutes on the clock firing in a typically composed finished.

At The Oval McDonagh scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against The New Saints in Belfast.

Leo Smith had given the Welsh club the lead in the 13th minute with a fine individual effort.

But with eight minutes left, McDonagh collected a pass from Robbie McDaid ahead of the Glentoran keeper to knock the ball into an empty net and leave the tie delicately poised.

In Bosnia Doherty gave the Bannsiders an early lead with a long-range effort, but Brandao equalised from the penalty spot after Aaron Traynor was harshly adjudged to have hndled.