Larne son’s tribute to dinner lady mum with Belfast Marathon Cancer Focus run

Craig Goodall is taking the running challenge on October 3 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland after his mother, Marianne, died from the disease in December of last year.

Marianne was a very popular and well known Larne & Inver Primary School dinner lady for decades.

Craig said: “By running on Belfast Marathon day for Cancer Focus NI, I will be helping to fund ground-breaking research. There have been exciting recent advances in immunology and cancer.

Craig with his mum Marianne.

“Immunotherapy is developing new ways to highlight cancer cells so our own natural immune system can detect, respond and destroy these cells.

“Recently immunotherapy has brought very welcomed advances to the treatment of lung cancer and malignant melanoma. This research project would see the advances that immunotherapy has brought to the treatment of these cancers and would be delivered to patients with oesophageal and pancreatic cancers.

“The overall aim is to develop new treatment options and therefore save lives here in Northern Ireland and eventually way beyond our shores.”

Craig has a JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-goodall1) for the event and to date has raised over £1,300 of his £1,500 target. Thanking those who has supported him, he added: “Together we will help even more people survive cancer. Sadly my mum Marianne had a devastatingly aggressive form of cancer (anaplastic thyroid cancer) and died aged 61 a handful of weeks after being diagnosed. Running this for you mum.”

Craig has been training for the Belfast Marathon.

