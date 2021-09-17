Closure of east Antrim’s 1in3 charity provides £14k boost for Hope House’s work
Cancer support charity 1in3 is leaving a “lasting legacy” to the east Antrim community after closing its books.
Representatives have presented £14,000 to Dawn McConnell from Hope House, the Islandmagee-based charity that provides free accommodation to cancer patients and their carers.
Established in 2008, 1in3 helped hundreds of people living with cancer and was behind the provision of a therapy garden at Eden, on the outskirts of Carrickfergus,
Following the presentation, Karen McMeekan and Janice Ferguson, founders of 1in3, said the charity is “leaving a lasting legacy with Hope House who will continue supporting the local community as well as further afield”.
They added: “We wish Dawn, Jacqueline, MIS Claims and the whole Hope House volunteer team all the very best for their future dreams in standing beside and supporting those of us affected by cancer and its treatments.
“HopeHouse offer short breaks by the sea in luxurious accommodation for recently diagnosed patients. Vitamin sea and tranquility is important for our well being, for our sanity and for our peace of mind.
“Good Luck Hope House from the 1in3 team.”
