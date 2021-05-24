£610k income from Mid and East Antrim marinas despite lockdown restrictions

The Direct Services Committee was given an update for the borough council’s marinas and harbours in Carrickfergus, Glenarm, Carnlough and Portglenone at a meeting earlier this week.

Last month, the committee agreed a 15 per cent lockdown discount for berth-holders despite a 30 per cent discount during the first lockdown last year when berth-holders were not able to access their boats.

The council’s Operations Director Philip Thompson said he believed that a 15 per cent discount was “reasonable”.

Glenarm Marina

Members were told that income of £700,000 could be achieved during the next financial year through an increase in charges.

Carrickfergus Harbour and Marina brought in £441,570; Glenarm Marina, £54,076; Portglenone Marina, £10,185 and Carnlough Harbour, £5,857 through berthing fees from residents and visitors and other charges including electricity and laundry facilities. The previous year, this income was £596,743.

Dredging is one of the key areas of work scheduled to commence in October in the marinas and harbours.

Visitor pontoons are being installed at Glenarm Marina with work scheduled for completion this month. Options are being considered for the parking of camper vans adjacent to the marina.

Portglenone Marina

CCTV and wi-fi are to be installed at Carrick Harbour and wi-fi is to be installed at Portglenone Marina by the end of June.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

