Glenarm ‘choc-a-bloc’ with camper vans at weekend

Work is to be progressed to see how access to the former fish factory site and payment could be managed.

A height restriction may be placed in the carpark between Glenarm Rowing Club and the marina building to ensure camper vans park in the “designated site”.

A charge of £10 per night was suggested initially with up to 30 camper vans accommodated per night.

Glenarm Marina

Speaking at this month’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Coast Road Alliance councillor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said that she would welcome “proper management” of the site.

“At the weekend, it is just choc-a-bloc. Camper vans are just able to get their doors open and no more. They were so close together.

“With the demolition of the old fish factory, when you come down to Glenarm, you could see the beautiful sea view and now all you can see now is this mass of camper vans.”

Ald Mulvenna reported 51 parked on the site on a recent Saturday and urged action to have it “managed so it is safe for everyone”.

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Keith Turner said he felt that the council is “missing a trick” by not charging at other locations along the Coast Road such as the council-owned Castle carpark in Carrickfergus where there are two charging points, suggesting that there would be “100 per cent occupancy” at weekends.

“I am sure we could look at other places along our coastal route. I think we are missing a trick by not getting these things in place to entice people to stay.”

Chief Executive Anne Donaghy said: “I am happy to look at that.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

--

Click here to read: Glenarm seafront camper van site proposed after ‘spike’ in demand last year

--