Covid-19 walk-in vaccinations: young people urged to come forward

This will be offered on a “first come, first served basis” for those over the age of 18 who will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In an online post, the Trust says: “Anyone with a scheduled appointment is unaffected as there will be a separate route for walk in appointments.

“Depending on demand, there may be a wait for your appointment but our staff will be working hard to ensure everyone is seen as quickly as possible.”

Appointment-free vaccine clinics are part of health efforts to get more people, particularly younger age groups, vaccinated. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser have appealed to young people in the 18-29 age group to come forward for their jabs.

“Vaccination was extremely important before the Delta variant of Covid-19 It is all the more important now, with the variant circulating in NI in increasing numbers,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, said.

“I again urge younger people to get their jabs without delay, and would appeal to their parents to encourage them to do so. The right time to get the jab is right now.

“As modelling information already in the public domain has indicated, we are facing the potential of a significant Covid-19 surge by the end of summer, if not sooner,” he added.

“We all want to protect and extend the freedoms we have reclaimed from the pandemic. We all want our lives back, to be able to do things that matter to us.

“We are getting there and young people have made a huge difference. You have missed out on too much already. Let’s not miss out on any more.

“Vaccination is key. So too is avoiding complacency. The worst thing we could do right now is imagine that this is over, that the risk has gone.”

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young said: “I know some people will question how Covid can still be such a threat when our vaccination programme has gone so well.

“It has undoubtedly been a success, and we would be in a much more serious situation without the vaccines. Nevertheless, there is still vital work to do.

“There is a sizeable part of the population still to get the fuller protection that both vaccine doses provide. Getting both doses is particularly important in relation to the Delta variant.”