£2k raised for Oxygen Therapy Centre in Larne woman’s memory

The Larne resident passed away on April 7 after a battle with cancer.

During Karen’s illness, she attended the facility and instead of flowers at her funeral, her family asked for donations to go to the OTC.

Friends of Karen have been conducting fundraising efforts in her memory for the Shore Road facility.

Karen Kidd’s mum Rhonda Girvin and friend Elaine Morrow presented a cheque for £635 to Vickie Shaw (OTC manager).

Elaine Morrow held a scentsy fundraising party on Facebook on May 29. She raised £635 for the OTC.

Nikki McNeill, Joanne Hardy and Lesley-Ann Stephens from Larne, held a Norwex fundraising raffle on Facebook on Saturday, June 12. They raised £1,305 for the worthy cause.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “All at the OTC would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported the fundraising events.

“These amazing donations will enable us to continue providing our much-needed services, especially in these difficult times. We would also like to thank all of Karen’s family and friends for their continued support and kindness.Words cannot express our sincere appreciation.”

Joanne Hardy, Karen's mum Rhonda Girvin, aunt Nikki McNeill and Vickie Shaw (OTC manager).

