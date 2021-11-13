Upper Ballyboley PS PTA thanked for Roddensvale School sensory resources support

The PTA members organised their first monthly community coffee morning as part of a plan to share the school with the wider community and raise money for important causes.

In keeping with Covid emergency guidelines, the event was held outside and socially distanced with plenty of tea, coffee and cakes provided.

Past, present and future parents attended the coffee morning which raised £220 for the PTA’s chosen charity, Roddensvale School.

Mr Stringer, principal of Upper Ballyboley PS, said “This event shows how incredible the parents and wider community of Upper Ballyboley really are and it was great to see some new parents attending the event.

“I look forward to next month’s event and encourage past, present and future parents within the community to attend.”

Mr Madden, principal of Roddensvale School, said: “On behalf of the pupils we would like to thank the PTA and community of Upper Ballyboley for their kind donation. This will go to improving our sensory and interactive resources for our children.”

