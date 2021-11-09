New Upper Ballyboley principal is delighted to join ‘amazing school’

Mr Stringer, who has been in position since September, spoke to the Times about his aspirations for his tenure at the Braepark Road school.

He said: “I’d like to thank the children, staff, parents and community for welcoming me to this fantastic school. I’ve been amazed by this wonderful family atmosphere. Before working at Upper Ballyboley I taught in two primary schools in London and before this worked as a PE teacher in two secondary schools in West Sussex.

“The reason for moving to Northern Ireland was to be closer to my wife’s family and be part of a smaller, rural community and I’ve been lucky enough to find this here. The biggest challenge we face as a school is ensuring the wider community understands how much of a fantastic school Upper Ballyboley is. We’ve exciting plans to ensure we continue to deliver a creative and immersive curriculum that takes advantage of our rural surroundings.”

Mr Stringer pictured with some of Upper Ballyboley Primary School's pupils.

He added: “Our amazing PTA have repainted the front of our school and donated a variety of potted plants that make our school look even better. All of our children’s successes can be found on both our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

“We believe these approaches instil a love for learning in our children and we’re excited to share our values with the wider community and continue to build a school where all children are celebrated.

“Instead of just a virtual tour, or single open days, Upper Ballyboley Primary School are open to all new parents at any time by appointment to take a tour of the school with me.”

