Theatre at the Mill will be rocking to Elvis

Theatre at the Mill will be rocking when Fortwilliam Musical Society, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, brings its latest production ‘All Shook Up’ to the stage on March 28.

Fortwilliam Musical Society, who recently brought you The Wizard of Oz, are proud to present the American Jukebox Musical “All Shook Up”, based on the book by Joe DiPietro, and featuring the music of Elvis Presley.

The story is based on WIlliam Shakespeare’s 1602 play Twelfth night.

Based somewhere in the Midwest in the 1950s, this musical comedy features hit after hit and includes classics such as “Jailhouse Rock”, “Love Me Tender”, “Can’t Help Falling In Love” and of course “All Shook Up”.

Stepping into the lead role is Portadown actor Daniel May.

“I am playing the role of Chad,” he explained, “He’s a kind of mix between Elvis, The Fonz and Danny Zuko.

“He’s a biker who loves his denims, leathers and the ladies, though he definitely isn’t the sharpest tool in the box. He plays on his looks and charm to get woman though there is one girl he just can’t get which drives him mad.

“Chad is a serial offender, he goes from town to town “spreading his loving”. The show is set in 50’s mid west America where music, tight clothes and public affection are all banned. As these are the epitome of Chad he always winds up in jail.

“All Shook up is a story based around the music of Elvis, and like Mama Mia is for ABBA and We Will Rock You is for Queen, therefore my character is by no means Elvis,” said Daniel.

He has been involved with a myriad of wonderful plays however Joseph is close to his heart - a role he has played at least five times. “Back in 2006 I was in the final 25 in BBC’s Any Dream Will Do, where Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber was casting the lead for the new west end production,” he said. “Other roles I’ve really enjoyed are Jean Val Jean in Les Miserable, Roddy in Boogie Nights, Jesus in Messiah and more recently Willie Lopez in Ghost which I did in the Grand Opera House last October.

Daniel will be taking to the stage of Theatre at the Mill on March 28 and the show will run until April 1. Tickets are on sale from Theatre at the Mill Box Office,