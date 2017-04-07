Musical returns to raise money for charity

A large and talented cast from Abbots Cross Presbyterian Church performed ‘Naaman the Musical’ on March 16 and 17 in The Theatre at The Mill.

The show was such a success, councillors from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough suggested they do another performance for the very worthy cause of the East Africa Famine Crisis Relief.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott has played a pivotal role in facilitating a special charity performance on Thursday April 13.

All tickets are priced at just £10 and are available from the theatre box office by telephoning 028 9034 0202 or online at www.theatreatthemill.com

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott commented: “I would urge people to show their support and buy a ticket for this fantastic musical Naaman.

“By doing so you will enjoy a great night out at the theatre whilst helping raise funds towards the African famine crisis.”

This musical production is adapted from the bible story of Naaman.

As commander of the Aramean army, Naaman has power, wealth and fame but he discovers he has an incurable disease.

His only hope is to return to the land of Samaria, where he previously attacked and plundered, to ask for a miracle cure from the prophet Elisha.

This show has drama, comedy and lots of music – making it a great night of entertainment for all ages.

So whether you have seen the show before and want to see it again, or you missed it first time round, please purchase your tickets and take pleasure of knowing that you have contributed to help the famine victims in Africa.