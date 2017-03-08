Hang on for love at Theatre at the Mill

Fidget Feet present their contemporary aerial dance duet, Hang On, at Theatre at The Mill on Saturday March 18.

‘Hang On’ mixes an aerial dance trapeze duet with a love musical performance in a thrilling struggle between the sexes. Have you ever been in love? Have you ever had to fight for it?

Hang On brings the suited natives of the business world into the sumo wrestler’s circle of combat.

This is an aerial dance at its finest. Will everything be lost in the battle or can love be found? Can they ‘Hang On’?

Hurried along by the relentless beat of time, Lee and Chantal wonder if there is a worthy destination, or are they just running around in circles? Should they fight the pulse of time or should they just hang on and hope for a moment of stillness?

Hang On has performed in theatres and streets across the entire globe since its creations in 2010; including Ireland, England, Belgium, Spain, France, Australia, South Africa, and Canada. Fidget Feet is now delighted to tour this restaged and extended aerial dance show.

Fidget Feet is Ireland’s foremost Aerial Dance Theatre Company, creating spectacular contemporary circus and specialising in aerial dance. With Hang On, they are doing what they do best; mixing aerial skills with dance and performing to original live music and video art. Aerial dance at its finest.

In ten years the company have performed across five continents and to audiences of hundreds of thousands of people. In addition to creating and touring both indoor and outdoor work Fidget Feet is a strong advocate for the development of aerial work in Ireland. The company was not only the first to teach aerial dance in Ireland, but founded the Irish Aerial Dance Fest in 2009- one of the largest aerial festivals in Europe.

Tickets from £8 are available from Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online www.theatreatthemill.com