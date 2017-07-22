SUPERCUPNI: Excellent Northern Ireland see off Wales

Northern Ireland U19 3 Wales U19 1

Northern Ireland Under-19 Women produced an excellent display to breeze past their Welsh counterparts in the SuperCupNI opener at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Northern Ireland's Emily Wilson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.

Goals from Megan Riley, Emily Wilson and Leyla McFarland secured a 3-1 win for Alfie Wylie's side in the first of a double header against Wales.

It was fairly even in the opening exchanges. Chloe Chivers speculative long-range shot on five minutes was the first real effort from either side.

The hosts broke the deadlock a minute later as Megan Riley took advantage of a spill by Emma Gibbon in the Wales' goal to slot in to an empty net.

Wales almost responded in spectacular fashion on 15 minutes as Chivers let fly with another shot from distance. This time Lauren Perry had to be alert to deny the midfielder with a great touch over.

Northern Ireland cut the Wales defence open on 34 minutes as Leyla McFarland got in behind the full back on the left hand-side, she cut the ball back for Brenna McPartlan, but he shot was straight at Gibbon.

At the other end Perry did well again seven minutes before the break to push away Cassia Pike's powerful shot.

Alfie Wylie's side almost doubled their advantage as half time approached. McFarland won the ball off Ellie Lake, but her lobbed effort for 25 yards out dropped the wrong side of the post.

They didn't have long to wait for the second though and what a goal it was. Emily Wilson picked up the ball on the edge of the box before dinking it over the stranded Wales keeper five minutes after the restart.

Three minutes later Wilson turned provider putting the ball on a plate for McFarland to slot home for Northern Ireland's third.

A long ball from Jess Williams on 69 minutes released Chivers in behind the home defence, but she could not keep he first time effort down and it sailed over substitute Beth Hopwood's goal.

Hopwood showed excellent reactions on 75 minutes to parry away Cassia Pike's close range effort.

Wales grabbed a consolation goal with four minutes to go as Chivers produced a neat bit of skill on the edge of the box before firing low into the corner.

Northern Ireland: Perry (Hopwood 67), Moore, Robson (White 84), McMaster, Burns, Coppel (Bell 46), McPartlan, Wilson (Bassett 76), Riley, McFarland (Magee 76), Beggs (Orr 46).

Subs: White, McDaniel, Beattie.

Wales: Gibbon, Morgan, Lake (Poole 46), Deacon (Jenkins 46), Gane (C Williams 67), Dukes (J Williams 46), Pike, Thomas, Evan-Thomas, Chivers, Woodham.

Subs: Watson, Morris, Powell, Bevan, Davies.