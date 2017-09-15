LARNE FC: Major investment on way as millionaire businessman's plan accepted 'overwhelmingly'

A millionaire businessman is set to bring 'substantial investment' to Larne Football Club.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held last night, Kenny Bruce, co-founder of the highly successful estate agents Purplebricks, presented plans which are set to bring a significant cash injection at Inver Park.

His proposals were accepted overwhelming by members, and now he believes the Championship club is 'on the verge of something fantastic'.

Last month the Inver Park outfit confirmed it was in talks with Mr. Bruce. While the finer detail of the planned investment has yet to emerge, a Sunday newspaper report suggested he is poised to invest a six-figure sum in his hometown club.

As part of his plans, a new limited company is to be set up to oversee the running of the club and a new board will be put in place.

Gareth Clements will become chairman, replacing long-time Larne stalwart Archie Smyth who takes up the role of secretary.

Mr Bruce revealed he recently met with Mr Clements and club representatives in America to make his ambitions clear.

In a club statement, Mr Bruce said: “I really do believe that if we work together we are on the verge of something fantastic. As part of the strategy for the commercial side of the club we are looking to appoint a full-time paid commercial director to oversee the commercial elements of the club for the board of directors.

“As we discussed the way forward, I spent three successful days in New York with our new chairman Gareth Clements, some of the board members and our first-team manager Tiernan Lynch.

“This gave us an opportunity to deliver a framework document which the members wholly endorsed.

“The document will provide the foundation of our vision of the commercial and football side of the club.

“I am excited to be working alongside the board, Tiernan and coaching staff as we prepare to implement our plans.”

Mr Clements said: "We believe this is an exciting time for Larne Football Club.

“In the short-term, our aim is increase levels of professionalism throughout the club, from the board room to the dressing room.

“We also want to get the product right on the pitch, start winning games of football and ultimately climbing the table.

“As well as this we are continuing to work very closely with Larne Youth, to establish a working agreement that will ultimately see them come under the umbrella of the football club.

“We feel this will afford the youth of the town the opportunity to progress from junior to senior football with their home town club, which is really important to us.”

Archie Smyth added: “This is fantastic opportunity not only for Larne Football Club, but for the town of Larne itself.

“There is no doubt that Kenny has fantastic plans for the club and the ability to deliver them. He has already demonstrated his commitment to the club.

“I am delighted the members of the club have recognised this and voted accordingly.

"I am happy to stay on in whatever capacity will be helpful to the club.”

The club said it is currently working towards hosting a fan engagement evening in October, where we will provide details of our plans.