Update: Lorry ‘went off road’ at Shane’s Hill

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene of what seemed to be a serious road traffic accident near the summit of Shane’s Hill between Larne and Ballymena earlier this evening.

A witness said that debris was strewn on the road and urged drivers to slow down in tne area.

Police have said that a lorry had ‘gone off the road’.

It is understood a person was taken to hospital but is believed the person’s injuries are not serious.