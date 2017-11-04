Police investigate Ballycarry collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision on Wednesday, November 1.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media, a police spokesperson said: “Bit of a different one this one, but a motorist hit a cow close to “The Magazine” on the Beltoy Road Ballycarry on November 1.

“These animals were wandering free when they should have been safely enclosed.

“Anyone with any information or knows these cows, please contact police on 101 with reference 1770 of 1/11/17.”