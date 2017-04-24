Three arrests after Larne home and car damaged by blaze

A third man has now been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in Larne on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier it emerged that two men - aged 32-years and 23-years have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Fire attack on Larne house and car

In the last few minutes a PSNI spokesman confirmed that a 34-year-old man arrested last night for disorderly behaviour and assault on police has now also been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

All arrests are in connection with an arson attack in the Killyglen Road area yesterday, Sunday 23 April.

