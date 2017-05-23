Q Club in tip top shape

Q Club Larne re-opened in March after a three-week renovation period which saw considerable changes taking place.

The superbly equipped dedicated pool and snooker hall, established in December 2013, is situated on the Narrow Gauge Road (behind Ruby’s Bodega).

It now boasts 10 pool tables, one snooker room, gaming machines and a fully licensed bar.

The refurbishment has significantly improved the facilities, with a revamped layout creating an excellent social space in which to enjoy pool and snooker.

The Club welcomes all members of the public, no matter their level of ability, from beginners to experienced players.

For the keener snooker and pool players, membership is available on request for extra perks including secure locker facilities.

The 10 pool tables are renowned Supreme Winner tables with nine of them wearing the Hainsworth match cloth and other one donning the new IPA Simonis blue cloth, which emphasises the quality of tables customers can expect.

The snooker table is now located in its own private room, separated from the main hall to provide a relaxed and quiet environment in which to play snooker.

Gaming machines have also been rehoused into their own separate room and are strictly over 18s only.

A range of refreshments are also on offer including soft drinks, confectionery and hot food.

Q Club Larne is recognised as a NIPA (Northern Ireland Pool Association) venue for pool trials and events.

Similarly, it holds many in-house tournaments throughout the year which are open for people of all abilities - they include; weekly Saturday flyers, one day tournaments and challenge matches.

Ideal also for private functions, corporate away days, team building etc.

Just give us a call or visit our facebook page for more information.