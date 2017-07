The first All Ability Carnfunnock Family Day in conjunction with the Mae Murray Foundation and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was held recently.

In addition to enjoying the accessible routes around the park, families took part in pop-up inclusive activities, a barbecue and equipment demonstrations and trials.

