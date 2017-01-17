Museum set to host a fun-filled Castle festival!

Events and activities for young children and their families will take place in February at Carrickfergus Museum.

The aim of the new festival initiative is to show museums as valued places for enjoyment, fun and learning, especially for the younger visitor.

‘Playful Museums’ is a programme for children under 5 years, their parents and carers, linking them with their local museum. The project is organised by the Northern Ireland Museums Council with funding of £99,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Beth Frazer, Playful Museums Programme Coordinator said, “I am very happy to be leading this exciting new project.

“It has opened up local museums and their collections, showing them as inspiring places for young children. We hope that the Festival will encourage even more parents to bring their young children to enjoy the museums activities on offer.”

The Playful Museums Festival will be launched on Friday, February 3, at Carrickfergus Museum from 1-2.30pm.

Hear about the Playful Museums project; meet museum staff and their early year’s mascots.

Beth added: “Bring the children to take part in free play and activities, including storytelling from Squiggles and Giggles.”

Building Castles at Carrickfergus Museum with Young at Art will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 2-4pm.

Says Beth: “Ever fancied building your own castle? Well we’re running our very own castle-building workshop! Budding builders will work together, with friends and family too, to create a colourful cardboard castle fit for royalty!

“Using a wide range of materials, and a little guidance from the expert cardboard-castle-builders at Young At Art, children will work together to build a castle to which they can add colour and creative flare.

“It is the perfect opportunity for your little one to use their imaginations, this activity is super practical and always lots of fun! Age 1-5 Families welcome

Beth explained: “The festival will last from 1st-28th February with free, drop in and bookable events for 0-5 year olds. Programmes are designed to encourage early years learning and development, but most of all its fun. For full details and to find out what’s on in your area visit nimc.co.uk, the Playful Museums-NIMC Facebook page or call 02890550215”.