Lidl Northern Ireland and NSPCC announce new £250,000 partnership

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced a new, two year charity partnership with The NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Over the course of the two year partnership, Lidl aims to raise £250,000 which will help ensure the charity reaches children across Northern Ireland with crucial services, support and advice on how to stay safe from abuse.

The NSPCC Northern Ireland is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse. Through their three NSPCC service centres in Northern Ireland in Belfast, Foyle and Craigavon and two Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle, they rely on voluntary donations to help children who have been abused to rebuild their lives, to protect children at risk and help find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening.

The new partnership between The NSPCC and Lidl will help the charity reach children in every primary school across Northern Ireland with its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ programme of interactive assemblies and workshops which aim to give a generation of children the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

The partnership was chosen by employees in Lidl’s 38 stores across Northern Ireland and distribution centre at Nutts Corner who voted to support young children. Over the next two years, Lidl employees will hold a number of fundraisers and also be given the opportunity to volunteer with the NSPCC to see the work the charity does with children and young people first hand.

To launch the partnership over the festive season, Lidl Northern Ireland is offering 38 lucky customers in Northern Ireland a chance to win their entire Christmas shopping.

Tickets for Lidl’s Trolley Dash are on sale for just £1. Winners will be challenged ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style to dash around Lidl and grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just two minutes, 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to NSPCC Northern Ireland. Last year, Lidl’s Christmas Trolley Dash raised £69,300 and tickets sales are expected to increase even more this year.

Catherine Nuttall, Head of Fundraising for NSPCC Northern Ireland, said; “We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as Lidl Northern Ireland’s charity partner. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise much needed funds and to raise awareness of our life changing work with children and young people across Northern Ireland.

“All the money raised will go to our direct services, including our three service centres which offer therapeutic support to children and families, helping them to rebuild their lives after abuse. Our two Childline bases in Northern Ireland counsel thousands of children each year and our ground-breaking schools service has reached over almost 64,000 children in the last academic year. The support of Lidl Northern Ireland will help us to be there for every child who needs our help and we are really excited to get started and work with all the wonderful people at Lidl across Northern Ireland.”

John Paul Scally, Managing Director at Lidl Northern Ireland commented; “At Lidl Northern Ireland we recognise the vital services that are carried out by the NSPCC in our communities and we are all incredibly inspired by their work. With our two year partnership we aim to raise £250,000 and are dedicated to helping them provide the vital support needed to keep children safe so that they can grow up healthy and thrive.”