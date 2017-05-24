Larne parade to commemorate Reformation

A commemorative parade will take place in Larne town centre on Saturday May 27 organised by the Joint Loyal Orders Larne Royal Black District No 4 and Larne District LOL No 1.

Sir Knights, brethren, sisters and band members are asked to assemble at Church Road, Inver at 5.45 pm.

After a short ceremony at Larne war memorial, a parade will proceed along Bridge Street, High Street, Main Street and Curran Road to the Clyde Valley memorial at Chaine Memorial Road on the seafront for a short ceremony before finishing at Victoria Orange Hall, Curran Road.

Afterwards a mission of praise and thanksgiving for the life of Martin Luther, the first reformer will be held at Victoria Orange Hall.

This year is the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation on which the faith and doctrine is derived.

The guest preacher will be Rev. Peter McIntyre, from Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church. Fivemiletown.

Everyone welcome.