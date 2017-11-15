In Pictures: Whitehead Swimming Club awards presentation

Whitehead Swimming Club reflected on another very successful season at its annual awards in St Patrick’s Church Parochial Hall.

With a membership of 87 swimmers, the club teaches personal survival skills under the auspices of the Swimming Teachers Association, UK. It also offers a 1500m, 1 mile and Rookie Lifeguard badge.

From left, Peter McNally, President's Cup, Ellen Barbour, Gobbins Cup and Zak Holden, Treasurer's Cup.

Once again sponsored by Dee and Jackie Wright of Spar Whitehead, the club said it is “most grateful for their generosity and support and hope it will continue in the future”.

In the Minor, Junior and Cadet groups, 22 passed their badge test and 28 gained a distance badge and this year for the first time medals were awarded for the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Merit group, a total of 37 medals.

Trophies are awarded to swimmers by means of a points system for good behaviour, badge work and attendance, on each club night. The swimmer who comes first receives a trophy to hold for a year. All first, second and third swimmers in each group received a medal, a total of 40. In addition, trophies were awarded for the ‘Most Improved’ swimmers outside the awards and for ‘Best behaviour and hard work’.

A club statement added: “Finally a big thank you to all the coaches, who give off their time freely and without whom the club could not function also to the parents who helped out on the bank, thank you all very much.”

(Back) Callum Corbett, McClure Cup, Anna Wylie, Jenkins Cup; (front), Nikita Hill, Minor Cup and Oliver Chowne, Gilmour Cup for Boys.

Among the trophy recipients were: (Minor) Small Cup (Girls), Nikita Hill; (Junior) Jenkins Cup (Girls) Anna Wylie; (Cadet) Gilmour Cup, Skye Greer. (Minor) Gilmour Cup (Boys) Oliver Chowne; (Junior) McClure Cup (Boys), Callum Corbett; (Cadet) Cuthbert Cup (Boys), Corbin Marsden. (Bronze) Getty Cup (Girls), Anna Woods; (Silver) McCullough Cup (Girls) Hannah Mont-Watson; (Gold) Gobbins Cup (Girls) Ellen Barbour. (Bronze) Getty Cup (Boys), Samuel Graham; (Silver) McKimm Cup (Boys), Reuben Marsden; (Gold) Treasurer’s Cup (Boys), Zak Holden. (Merit) Captain’s Cup (Girls), Ellen Millar; 1500m/ 1 mile, Callum Magowan, Hannah Todd, Sarah Boyd, Hannah Tilson. (Merit) President’s Cup (Boys), Peter McNally; Most Improved Outside Awards (Girl), Catherine Green; (Boy) Gethin Hanley. Special Award for Good Behaviour and Hard Work, Jake Corbett.

Rebekah Coulter and Ava Groves, joint Cadet Bronze Medallists.

Reuben Marsden, McKimm Cup and Catherine Green, Most Improved.