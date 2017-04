These pictures of Friday morning’s arson attack on a house in Larne show the full extent of the damage.

Police are investigating the incident at Walnut Park, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was started ‘deliberately’.

The scene at Walnut Park, Larne

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service believe a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of the house in Larne

Two people who were in the house escaped uninjured.

The damage to the living room of the house at Walnut Park, Larne