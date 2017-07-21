Historic ‘jewel of an exhibition’ is set for Larne’s Museum

An exhibition which will look at the history of a Larne shop over a period of 90 years is to take centre stage at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

Brian Campbell retired in 2015 after working for 56 years in the jeweller’s shop in Upper Cross Street, bringing to end an era for a shop with a history dating back to the 1920s.

Now an exhibition has been developed on ‘A Larne Jeweller’s Shop’ which will be on display at Larne Museum from August 4 until August 26.

The museum will be open from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, with the additional Saturday opening on August 26