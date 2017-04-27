Second ‘dementia friendly’ training session for town

A second ‘Dementia Friendly’ Communities workshop will take place in Larne Town Hall, on May 3, from 6.00 pm until 8.00 pm.

More than 60 people from 30 local businesses took part in an initial session to learn more about dementia and how best to communicate with and to support people living with dementia.

Those who complete the training will receive a certificate of attendance, a Dementia Friendly Badge and a sign to display on individual premises to illustrate the outlet’s commitment to making their business and Larne ‘dementia friendly’.

A ‘dementia friendly’ community is where people with dementia are understood, respected, supported and feel confident.

Being able to go shopping in a supportive environment means that people living with dementia are able to maintain their independence for longer.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is delivering these events in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society. Mid and East Antrim’s Community Plan sets out a vision for the borough that includes health and well-being as one of five priority themes.

Registration for the workshop is essential but businesses can send as many representatives as they wish.

Booking must be made in advance by email to anne.orr@northerntrust.hscni.net

The Community Plan for Mid and East Antrim, published recently, sets out a vision for the Borough that includes Health and Wellbeing as one of five priority themes.

The plan, led by Council and covering the period from 2017 to 2032, was developed in partnership with a wide range of local people and organisations and brought together the public, private and voluntary sectors to work alongside the community.

This recognises that, in 2015 19.5% of the population in Mid and East Antrim was aged 65 and over. By 2030 it is projected that this figure will have increased to 21.9%, the second highest level in Northern Ireland.