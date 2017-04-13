Mayor tells Larne locals to take hop, skip and jump!

Growing concerns about increasing levels of obesity have prompted Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to stage a special fitness event in Larne. Skipping is a simple, fun way to burn off the calories and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Cllr.r Audrey Wales MBE is encouraging residents to take a ‘hop, skip and jump’ towards a healthier lifestyle.

Town Parks in Larne will host the event on ‘National Skipping Day’, (Friday, April 21) from 10am to 12 noon.

“The health benefits of skipping are incredible,” the Mayor added. “Outdoor play is also vital for any child’s physical and mental development and the health benefits of being in the open air are numerous – for everyone – adult and child alike.”

Along with the skipping equipment that will be available, Council will also have bouncy castles, trampolines and other play equipment to help everyone ‘Hop Skip and Jump’ their way to a healthier lifestyle.