Growing support for ‘Jingle All The Way’ campaign across Larne

Glenarm’s Christmas Community Market have joined a growing band of merry helpers supporting Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice festive fun “Jingle All The way” campaign.

Donations are steadily coming in from many groups and schools as the countdown to Larne’s Big Jingle Parade day on Friday December 1 begins. Everyone is welcome to take part.

Catherine O'Hara (right) with Larne FC representatives

Councillor and Glenarm Market stall holder Maureen Morrow said:

“Glenarm traders were delighted to get behind this brilliant campaign at our market day on November 4. As a trader, I would like to thank all the patrons who called at the Christmas Market and gave so generously.”

Before Before the 6.30pm parade on December 1, the family fun day will feature singing and street entertainment at Broadway. Businesses are already getting behind the campaign by pledging to host little events ‘in-house’ on the day or in the run up to the parade and family fun day.

N.I. Children’s Hospice Regional Fundraiser Catherine O’Hara said: “On behalf of everyone at Northern Ireland Children’s hospice a huge thank you to the wonderful people of Glenarm for putting our children and families at the heart of this community event. “Jingle” is an exciting new campaign and I invite everyone to get involved and to join in the festive fun. The gift of respite care to those in need is a life line and we deeply appreciate the generosity of everyone who will take part. “

Meanwhile, Larne FC has announced that the NI Children’s Hospice will be its ‘chosen charity partner’ for the season.

The club launched the partnership at Saturday’s game at home to Loughgall, with the players warning up in Hospice t-shirts.

There will be various initiatives taking place throughout the season to raise both funds and awareness for the charity.

And the club will be taking part in the Christmas Jingle parade through Larne, on Friday, December 1.

Chairman Gareth Clements said: “We are delighted to be working alongside the Children’s Hospice. The work they do is absolutely superb and vital for so many families.

“We’re looking forward to doing what we can and we know Larne fans will dig deep when they gave the chance to give.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is the only service of its type caring for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses both at Hospice and at home. With over £3.2 million to raise every year, all donations, large and small are much needed and very much appreciated.”

You can join Larne’s “Big Jingle Parade” on Friday 1st December or host your own little “Jingle” to raise awareness and vital funds.

Registration forms for the parade and fundraising events are available at the N.I. Hospice Shop, Larne or email jingleallthewaylarne@outlook.com”

For further details contact Deborah Neill: email HYPERLINK “mailto:deborah@larnecdp.org” deborah@larnecdp.org / Call: 028 2826 7976. OR Email: jingleallthewaylarne@outlook.com / call Catherine mob: 07515 06 3303