Fundraiser tribute to photographer Don

A fundraiser will be held at McFarlane’s Chemist, Larne, on Saturday, in memory of former staff member Don Soppitt.

Mr. Soppitt had been a familiar face at the shop’s photographic counter for the past 15 years.

An Islandmagee man, Don died on April 28.

His funeral and service of thanksgiving took place at First Islandmagee Presbyterian Church where Don had been an elder.

In respect of Don’s wishes, donations in lieu of flowers for Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital were requested following his death.

As a tribute, to a “beloved work colleague”, McFarlane’s will be holding a fundraiser. The sum of £1,000 has already been raised by customers through the sale of raffle tickets with the response described as “phenomenal”.

This sum is expected to be further boosted at Saturday’s charity event. Ballot tickets will be on sale at £1 each and there will be music outside the store, from 11.00 am until 3.00 pm. There will also be face painting and glitter tattoos and kids’ goodie bags on sale.

Rev. Peter Bovill, minister of First Islandmagee Presbyterian Church added: “Don will be sadly missed by his church family and friends in First Islandmagee Presbyterian.

“As one of our elders since 2001, he served the congregation in many ways before that date and since.

“He used his gifts, experience, his heart for people and his kindness towards others in so many different ways.

“Don served with the Boys’ Brigade and the church’s Sunday School for many years.

“Don, throughout his life, had a love for music and within our church family had the opportunity to use his musical gifts in our worship group.

“Don got involved in many aspects of the life of our church family and that also took him to Ukraine three times, as part of a team, who were involved in teaching English.

“In these last more difficult days, Don, in his own quiet way, was an example to us all of trusting God through the storms of life.”