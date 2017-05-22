Friends’ Goodwill plaque is unveiled in Larne

Centuries after the departure of the Friends’ Goodwill ship bound for the Americas from Larne in 1717 a moving ceremony of remembrance was held on Sunday.

As part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Friends Goodwill Festival the ceremony at Curran Park included the unveiling of a new plaque on the existing memorial and a piper’s lament.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE undertook the official unveiling and dedicated the ceremony to the brave emigrants.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, left, attended a service and scripture reading conducted by Rev Dr Andrew Campbell in the presence of Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dr Norman Walker OBE (second from right) and Commander John Gray (right) and many Members of Council and other dignitaries as well as the Council Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy, (second left). The plaque was unveiled as a piper, Peter Browne played an appropriate lament.